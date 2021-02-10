 Skip to main content
South Rock Island Township building opens as a warming center
South Rock Island Township building opens as a warming center

  • Updated
The South Rock Island Township, 4330 11 St., will open its doors as a warming center between regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Residents can watch television, bring a book, play cards or a board game while enjoying a break from the cold. Those who knit, crochet or need to catch up on their favorite hobby like scrap booking or filling photo albums can do so in a relaxed atmosphere.

Residents may bring snacks and drinks and the township has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee is available.

Quad-City Times​

