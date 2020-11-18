South Rock Island Township limits entry to office

South Rock Island Township will continue to operate but will lock the doors and provide limited entry until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During this time, services will be available by appointment only or by ringing the bell. Only a limited the number of people will be allowed to enter the building as required by Illinois Gov. Pritzker and face masks will be required.
For questions call 309-788-0496.
Quad-City Times
