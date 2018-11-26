South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave. will open its doors as a warming center during regular business hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Residents may watch television; bring a book, play cards or a board game while enjoying a break from the heat.
Those who knit, crochet or need to catch up on their favorite hobby like scrap booking or filling photo albums can do so in a relaxed atmosphere.
Residents may bring snacks and drinks and the township has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee and tea for their convenience.