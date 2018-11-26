Try 3 months for $3

South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave. will open its doors as a warming center during regular business hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents may watch television; bring a book, play cards or a board game while enjoying a break from the heat.

Those who knit, crochet or need to catch up on their favorite hobby like scrap booking or filling photo albums can do so in a relaxed atmosphere.

Residents may bring snacks and drinks and the township has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee and tea for their convenience.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags