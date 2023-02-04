A dose of warm southern air moving through the Quad-City region today will take the temperature from the 9 degrees registered at 7:15 p.m. Friday to a possible 42 degrees by Saturday afternoon, Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“The warm-up is expected to start overnight, and we could be in the middle teens by 8 a.m.,” Gibbs said. “By the time we get to Saturday afternoon we’re expecting to see temperatures in the 40s across the area.”

There is a bit of a caveat with the forecast, though. A southwest wind will blow at 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

“Wind-chill indices in the morning could range from zero to freezing,” Gibbs said.

Even with the warmer temperatures, the wind-chill indices in the afternoon will likely be in the middle 30s, he added.

The low Saturday night into Sunday is expected to be in the upper 20s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high in the upper 30s to low 40s with breezy conditions continuing. A west wind will blow at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The low temperature Sunday night into Monday is expected to be in the lower to middle 20s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, breezy conditions and a high in the upper 40s to possibly the lower 50s.

The eight- to 14-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for a 40% to 50% chance of above normal temperatures through Feb. 17. There also is a 50% to 60% chance of wetter-than-normal conditions, which could benefit Iowa as most of the state continues to suffer from drought, including especially in the western portion of the state where there are large pockets of severe, extreme and exceptional drought.

Gibbs said that as of Friday’s forecast it appeared the Quad-City area would have high temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week. There is a system that might bring some rain Monday night and then a system that could bring some rain Wednesday and Thursday.

After a high of 38 degrees registered at 11:09 a.m. Thursday, a cold front that came through Thursday night sent the temperature plummeting to 7 degrees by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The temperature by 7:28 a.m. Friday was zero and the high for Friday reached 14 degrees at 3:26 p.m.

The normal high temperature for this time in February in the Quad-Cities is 32 degrees, while the normal low is 15 degrees. Normal snowfall for February in the Quad-Cities is 8.6 inches.