SouthPark Mall is closed due to fire

SouthPark Mall in Moline has been evacuated after a fire broke out inside.
Moline Fire Department Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether said the mall is closed, and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.
The fire was in the store near the Von Maur anchor store.
Moline firefighters responded to the mall, 4500 16th St., Moline, around 11 a.m.
Kim Determan, manager of Hickory Farms, said shoppers came running into her store to say flames had erupted in a nearby store. She went to check on it, and found the sprinklers had come on and appeared to have put the fire out.
The fire was contained and extinguished. Firefighters are now working to remove smoke.
Two ladder and two pumper trucks responded.
This story will be updated.