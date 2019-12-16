SouthPark Mall 'hoping' to reopen Tuesday

At sometime just before 11 a.m. Monday a few people ran into the Hickory Farms store in SouthPark Mall.

"They look surprised and said 'There's a store on fire down the hall," Kim Determan said after everyone was evacuated from the mall at 11:10 a.m. "They said there were flames shooting out of the ceiling, I think.

"I went down and the sprinklers had already turned on and there wasn't any fire. But there was smoke. A lot of smoke."

A spokesperson for SouthPark Mall said it is "not certain" how long the mall will remain closed.

"We are hoping to be open tomorrow."

According to Moline Fire Department Chief of Operations Steve Regenwether, the fire was in a store near the Von Maur anchor store.

"We did contain and extinguish some flames, but there is smoke remaining that has to be cleared," Regenwether said. "At this time I can't really tell you how long it will take."

Regenwether confirmed no one was injured during the fire or evacuation.

Two ladder and two pumper trucks responded.

