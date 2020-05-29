SouthPark Mall retailers beginning to reopen

×
SouthPark Mall reopened Friday as Illinois' coronavirus restrictions relaxed, though not all of its retailers were opening at the same time.
The mall included a list of retailers opening for in-person sales on its website.
Von Maur, in a separate news release, said its SouthPark location also reopened Friday.
Mall hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anthony Watt
