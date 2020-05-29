You are the owner of this article.
SouthPark Mall retailers beginning to reopen
SouthPark Mall reopened Friday as Illinois' coronavirus restrictions relaxed, though not all of its retailers were opening at the same time.

The mall included a list of retailers opening for in-person sales on its website. 

Von Maur, in a separate news release, said its SouthPark location also reopened Friday. 

Mall hours are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

