Speakeasy reopens with new look inspired by speakeasies of the past

When thinking about how to update its look, those involved with The Speakeasy's renovations looked to the past rather than the future.

Dark colors, soft lighting and Art Deco decor turned the space into a modern version of its namesake, and as the entertainment venue opens its doors to the public again, its new bar, seating and stage will fill up like speakeasies of 100 years ago.

"We're really hoping to incorporate a real speakeasy sort of feel," Speakeasy manager Tia Parker said. "We really want it to be a kind of special and unique opportunity for people that want to have a performance here."

The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, has opened its doors with a new look after shutting down for major renovations. The entertainment venue closed in May to begin construction, and held a soft opening last weekend with the Viva La Divas drag show.

Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development for Circa '21 and The Speakeasy, said the reactions to the new look were positive, especially among Speakeasy regulars.

"We really got that wow factor when they walked in the door, which is wonderful to see," Hitchcock said.

The Speakeasy hadn't seen any major renovations in around 30 years, Hitchcock said, so an update was due. One of the major changes was the bar, which moved to the other side of the venue and was expanded, which will allow lines to move faster and a larger drink menu to be offered.

Streamline Architects and Russell handled operated as the project's architecture firm and general contractor, respectively.

With the new look comes new opportunities to host shows and events. From weddings to business meetings to performances of all kinds, Hitchcock and Parker hope to add to the venue's lineup of burlesque shows, stand-up comedy and improv.

"I think that the amount of things that we want to do in here now is really kind of wide open and limitless," Hitchcock said. "So we are going to start actively seeking out those other kinds of businesses and other kinds of events."

Rock Island Downtown Director Jack Cullen called the new Speakeasy look a "total refresh" and just what the downtown area is looking for when it comes to revitalization. Circa '21 and The Speakeasy are integral parts of downtown, and he was glad to see the level of investment put into them by the Hitchcock family.

As programming for the venue ramps up, Cullen said he hopes to see the Speakeasy become a destination for Quad-Cities residents to frequent.

"It takes a lot of investment to keep old buildings looking fresh and new and exciting," Cullen said. "So the fact that they've made this level of investment to bring a great a classic institution kind of to the next level as an entertainment destination in downtown Rock Island, is just awesome."