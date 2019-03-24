A discussion titled "Corn, Climate and Conservation: Iowa's Clean Energy Forum" will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Davenport Public Library-Main Branch, 321 Main St.
The event is sponsored by Mighty Earth Quad-Cities, a nonprofit that works to protect the environment, threatened landscapes, and oceans.
The thrust of the discussion is how Iowa can shift its agricultural practices to move beyond food-based biofuels in favor of real climate change, while protecting wildlife, air and waterways.
Policy mandates for food-based biofuels led to the conversion of 1.6 million acres of natural habitat into cropland between 2008 and 2016, according to Mighty Earth.
Speakers include Joel Vanderbush, conservation curator at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, and Jennifer Burnham, professor of geography at Augustana College, Rock Island.
For more information, call Corinne Noonan at 603-686-2785.