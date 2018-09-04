The implementation adviser to the Davenport School District to improve special-education services updated school board members Tuesday night.
Sandy Schmitz was assigned to work with the district after an audit found it to be in “systemic non-compliance” with several parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities.
Schmitz has general supervisor authority from the Iowa Department of Education, she said.
Along with Patti Pace-Tracy, director of special-education services, Schmitz answered questions and reviewed progress on areas of non-compliance.
Schmitz said her focus is on students, with a team rather than individual approach. She also emphasized evidence-based practice, and building on successes in the district.
In other business, at the committee-of-the-whole meeting Superintendent Art Tate shared a letter to the board about extracurricular activities.
After a parent complained about fees, the district received guidance from the Department of Education.
“The bottom line is that district extracurricular activities cannot require a fee or pledge for participation,” Tate said in the letter. “It is important to note that any student who qualifies to participate in an extracurricular activity can do so without paying a fee or having a required pledge for money or fundraising from the family."
Additionally, at an earlier special-call open meeting that preceded the committee-of-the-whole meeting, the board approved a five-year budget reduction plan that will be presented to the School Budget Review Committee in October.
The board continued to discuss the plan, which has undergone several configurations since it first was presented to the board Feb. 26.
Although the plan does not include closing a school this year, for the 2021-22 school year, it includes a reduction of $1.3 million in “school closings or consolidation,” as well as a note that the district will continue to discuss the possibility of merging an elementary and middle school.
Casting “no” votes were board president Ralph Johanson and board members Julie DeSalvo and Clyde Mayfield. “I don’t have a lot of confidence in this plan because the numbers are ever-changing,” DeSalvo said. Johanson said he doesn’t think the plan is stringent enough.
Voting "yes" were board members Daniel Gosa, Linda Hayes, Bruce Potts and Allison Beck.