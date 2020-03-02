Special election results: Voters support ballot measures for YMCA in Eldridge

Resident Bailey Potter also was in support of the initiatives. "I would like a Y. They offer childcare, their schedule and hours seem to be like mine," she said outside of the Scott County Library.

Outside of the Eldridge United Methodist Church, resident Cathy Owens also voted in favor of the two initiatives. "This city is growing. It's growing fast and a lot of young people are coming in," she said. Her grandson swam for Pleasant Valley, so she wants to let local swimmers have the chance to join a local swim team rather than have to travel outside of the North Scott School District.

As for the tax increases that would come about if the vote passes, "I don't have grandchildren children here anymore," Owens said. "I don't have children in the school district, but I am a part of the community. I need to pay my fair share."

What's next for the project

With the votes in favor of the finances for the YMCA, the work continues.

Stutting said up next is to finish a 28e agreement between the three entities and hire an architect to start working on the design for the project to bid out. He said the assumption is the process would continue into the fall, when they would likely go to bid in the fall or winter with an eye on breaking ground in spring 2021.

