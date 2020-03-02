Special election results: Voters support ballot measures for YMCA in Eldridge

With unofficial results in, it appears the planned YMCA project between the city of Eldridge, North Scott School District and the Scott County YMCA has been approved.
Both ballot measures approving the usage of the Public Education and Recreation Levy and the issuance of Urban Renewal Bonds passed overwhelmingly Tuesday night in a special election.
Two votes would determine the fate of the project. With 3,507 total voters out of a possible of 12,002 — 29.22% of eligible voters — North Scott School District voters approved the use of the PERL with 2,741 votes in favor. That means 78.16% voters approved the measure, with 766 voting against. The PERL would be used for larger replacements like pool heating or a roof, while the Scott County YMCA would pay for ongoing operational costs.
Eldridge residents voted on whether the city would use Urban Renewal Bonds to fund the project. With 1,913 voters out of a possible 5,224 — 36.62% of eligible voters — 1,496 voters voted in favor. That' means 78.2% voted yes, with 417 voting against. The vote required a supermajority of more than 60%.
Supporters of the project were happy with the results.
"To see the plan come together and to see such a great project for our community, I'm just thankful that everybody put the time and effort in, and happy that we have this investment going into the North Scott area," said North Scott School District Superintendent Joe Stutting. "We're excited about the future."
"We are very pleased that this project that's been worked on for many years is finally coming to fruition," said Eldridge City Administrator John Dowd.
Dowd also praised the work of the community who worked on the project and helped get the word out on the election and the Y project. "They were terrific, and the results show that it was a very successful effort."
Scott County YMCA CEO Brad Martell said it was good to see the election go through. "The vote turnout was outstanding, and we're very pleased that the North Scott area will be getting a YMCA."
The mood at polling places
At polling places for Eldridge and the North Scott School District, voters seemed supportive of the project.
"I was a member in Bettendorf and when we lived on the farm out by John Deere. And now that we're in Eldridge, this is perfect, walking distance," resident LeAnne Schneckloth said outside of the Eldridge branch of the Scott County Library. Her husband Wayne also voted for both initiatives.
Resident Bailey Potter also was in support of the initiatives. "I would like a Y. They offer childcare, their schedule and hours seem to be like mine," she said outside of the Scott County Library.
Outside of the Eldridge United Methodist Church, resident Cathy Owens also voted in favor of the two initiatives. "This city is growing. It's growing fast and a lot of young people are coming in," she said. Her grandson swam for Pleasant Valley, so she wants to let local swimmers have the chance to join a local swim team rather than have to travel outside of the North Scott School District.
As for the tax increases that would come about if the vote passes, "I don't have grandchildren children here anymore," Owens said. "I don't have children in the school district, but I am a part of the community. I need to pay my fair share."
What's next for the project
With the votes in favor of the finances for the YMCA, the work continues.
Stutting said up next is to finish a 28e agreement between the three entities and hire an architect to start working on the design for the project to bid out. He said the assumption is the process would continue into the fall, when they would likely go to bid in the fall or winter with an eye on breaking ground in spring 2021.