Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins wants voters in local school districts to be aware of several Special Elections taking place on Tuesday, March 7th; voting centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Voters in Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant and Calamus-Wheatland School Districts have public measures on the ballot.
Registered voters residing in Scott County school districts holding special elections can vote at any of the following locations:
Bettendorf Vote Centers
- Quad City Area Realtors: 1900 State St.
- Bettendorf Public Library: 2950 Learning Campus Drive
Davenport Vote Centers
- Blue Grass Public Safety Building: 606 W Mayne St., Blue Grass
- Davenport Public Library - Fairmount Street Branch: 3000 N Fairmount St.
- Davenport Public Library - Eastern Avenue Branch: 6000 Eastern Ave.
- Scott County Administrative Center: 600 W 4th St.
- Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds: 2815 W Locust St.
- CASI - Center For Active Seniors Inc.: 1035 W Kimberly Road
Calamus-Wheatland Vote Center
New Liberty (Iowa) Fire Station: 765 Pike St., New Liberty
Durant Vote Center
Calvary United Methodist Church: 100 E James St., Walcott.
Election results will be posted online as soon as votes are certified and results are available. Auditor Tompkins urges voters to follow the Scott County Auditor's Office Facebook page to be notified as communication is made public.
