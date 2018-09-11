A state audit shows that a Long Grove city employee was paid more than $400,000 in improper disbursements.
The audit, released today by Auditor for the State of Iowa Mary Mosiman, is the result of a special investigation of the City of Long Grove and the Park View Water and Sanitary District (District) for the period January 1, 2009 through June 30, 2017, according to a news release from the State of Iowa.
The special investigation was requested by city and district officials as a result of concerns regarding collection of building permit fees and certain work hours recorded by and expense reimbursements paid to Joel McCubbin, the report said.
McCubbin was a shared public works employee who was placed on paid administrative leave on May 30, 2017 by the City and May 25, 2017 by the District. The District subsequently placed McCubbin on unpaid administrative leave effective August 29, 2017, and he remains on unpaid leave as of the date of this report.
McCubbin resigned from the city effective July 3, 2018.
Mosiman reported the special investigation identified $577,108.90 of improper and unsupported disbursements. Of the $570,934.86 of improper disbursements identified, $427,006.73 is attributable to McCubbin including:
• $209,850.00 of estimated payroll issued to McCubbin by the District and the related employer’s share of FICA and IPERS contributions totaling $33,470.15.
• $101,303.36 of payroll issued to McCubbin by the city for paid administrative leave and the related employer’s share of FICA and IPERS contributions totaling $16,038.75.
• $39,310.10 and $13,536.01 of expense reimbursements issued to McCubbin by the District and the City, respectively.
• $11,601.36 of improper payroll issued to McCubbin for hours recorded on his city timesheets which corresponded to hours shown on his casino player’s card and the related employer’s share of FICA and IPERS contributions totaling $1,897.00.
The remaining $143,928.13 is attributable to actions taken by the City Council which affected City employees, including McCubbin, as follows:
• $66,000.00 of additional compensation issued to 4 City employees and the related employer’s share of FICA and IPERS contributions totaling $10,942.80.
• $62,225.10 of sick leave payouts issued to 3 City employees which were not in compliance with the City’s policies and the related employer’s share of FICA contributions totaling $4,760.23.
The $6,174.04 of unsupported disbursements identified is attributable to McCubbin and includes $4,192.91 and $1,981.13 of expense reimbursements issued by the district and the city, respectively, for which sufficient supporting documentation could not be located.
The report stated it was not possible to determine if additional amounts were improperly disbursed or if any collections were not properly deposited because adequate documentation was not available.
The report includes recommendations to strengthen the City’s and the District’s internal controls and operations, such as improvements to segregation of duties, ensuring employee timesheets are reviewed and approved by the direct supervisor and reconciled to payroll registers, and ensuring policies and procedures are implemented to address how payroll and expenses for shared employees will be allocated.
Copies of the report have been filed with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Scott County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office. A copy of the report is attached to this story.