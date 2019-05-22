The 2019 Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Iowa will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, behind the station.
The route continues up 18th Street to Parkway Drive, where participants will get on the bike path to Davenport, with the end at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill.
The total route is about 6.3 miles. Runners are not required to run the entire distance. Support vehicles will be available to provide water and pick up runners.
Participants do not have to be sworn law-enforcement officers to run. The event is open to everyone.
For more information, contact officer Ashley Guffey at aguffey@bettendorf.org or Sgt. George Ramos at gramos@bettendorf.org.