Special report: Black in the Quad-Cities

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May sparked hard discussions about racial equity in the Quad-Cities and beyond. Protests over systemic racism, policing methods and unequal treatment in schools have continued in the months since.
In response, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus decided to embark on a project, "Black in the QCA," examining the Black experience in the Quad-Cities.
Probably no one in the Quad-Cities did quite as much trailblazing in the field of race relations as Simon Roberts.
In every meaningful way, white Quad-Citians fare better than Blacks — income, academics and resulting quality of life.
As part of Black in the Quad-Cities, here are stories of eight men who lived in the area from the time of earliest settlement until the late 1900s and a bit beyond.
Racial diversity in the coaching ranks is a hot topic at some levels of sports.
ICKES: Do you remember? Moline police shot and killed an unarmed Black man in 1993. The officer was acquitted of second-degree murder.
If only someone had a cellphone.
Black in the Quad-Cities: At the Rock Island Arsenal, the world wars brought Blacks to the workforce
Isaiah “Zay” Williams has had a busy week.
Every time Athena Gilbraith walks through the doors of Davenport City Hall she wears the same shirt.
As David Crowe watched television coverage and read news accounts following the death of George Floyd in May, the reality of "white privilege"…
An artist on the faculty at the University of Iowa who goes by the names T.J. Dedeaux-Norris, Tameka Norris and Meka Jean and uses the pronoun…
Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words
I am from Davenport and graduated from Davenport Central High School and Iowa State University. Going to school of course, obviously it is mostly students who are not of color. I have always been one or two persons of color in class.
It’s challenging at times being an African-American woman
Growing up in Rock Island as a black person was tough. There was a lot of gang activity in the community at that time. (1980s and 1990s.) Those years were learning. I learned a lot. Being a young man at that point in time, I didn't really understand a whole lot. I guess you could say profiled back then, but me being a young man back then, I didn't really know it. But now I look back at the things that had happened to me and it was just different. Me driving down the street in a car, and I get pulled over and somebody else didn’t.
In the Class of '78 at Moline High, we had fewer than 20 Blacks.
I am 25 years old. I currently live in Davenport.
The tweet caption said “Happy N-Word Day.”
