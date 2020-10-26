 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special report: Black in the Quad-Cities
topical top story
EXAMINING THE BLACK EXPERIENCE

Special report: Black in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May sparked hard discussions about racial equity in the Quad-Cities and beyond. Protests over systemic racism, policing methods and unequal treatment in schools have continued in the months since.

Black in the QCA Logo

In response, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus decided to embark on a project, "Black in the QCA," examining the Black experience in the Quad-Cities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

We invite your participation. Send your thoughts, story ideas and feedback to newsroom@qctimes.com or press@qconline.com.

Black in the Quad-Cities

Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words

+10
In Their Own Words, Ragan Ross: 'I am an advocate'
Local News
topical

In Their Own Words, Ragan Ross: 'I am an advocate'

  • Jim Meenan
  • Updated

I am from Davenport and graduated from Davenport Central High School and Iowa State University. Going to school of course, obviously it is mostly students who are not of color. I have always been one or two persons of color in class.

It’s challenging at times being an African-American woman

+6
In Their Own Words, David Robinson: 'You have to sacrifice something'
Local News
topical alert

In Their Own Words, David Robinson: 'You have to sacrifice something'

  • Jim Meenan
  • Updated

Growing up in Rock Island as a black person was tough. There was a lot of gang activity in the community at that time. (1980s and 1990s.) Those years were learning. I learned a lot. Being a young man at that point in time, I didn't really understand a whole lot. I guess you could say profiled back then, but me being a young man back then, I didn't really know it. But now I look back at the things that had happened to me and it was just different. Me driving down the street in a car, and I get pulled over and somebody else didn’t.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

About the series

  • Updated

This week, we present Black in the Quad-Cities, a special series dedicated to lifting Black voices and shining a light on the challenges – and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News