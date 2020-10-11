More than 1,300 Iowans have died from the coronavirus. Each of them was a friend and a neighbor. Each of them left a mark on their families and their communities. Each of them deserves to be remembered as more than a number.
In an unprecedented partnership, nine Iowa newsrooms across two companies have come together to lift up these Iowans’ stories.
Here are those stories.
Iowa Mourns: 5 stories from the Quad Cities
Don Wachal loved stock car racing. But there was one rule the long-time owner of Davenport's Filling Station had to follow.
When Mary Ann Otte and her husband moved to Davenport in 1948 for his job as an accountant, they joined St. Paul Catholic Church.
Generations of Illowa Council Boy Scouts knew him as the Kitchen King. Or the Grub Master. He was a John Wayne-quoting legend.
Pamela Boldman remembers her mother, Jeannette Green, 92, as a strong, independent and curious woman.
She was 72 years old when she learned to drive.
Iowa Mourns: 3 stories from Mason City
When remembering their mother and grandmother, Dorothy Etzen's devotion to her family comes to the minds of loved ones.
When Rich Morrison took his girlfriend, Rose, to meet his mother at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, the two didn’t know what to expect.
The type of guy that just really made you feel good when you were around him.
Iowa Mourns: 6 stories from Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Last fall, Siouxland Soup Kitchen Manager Danielle Tott was looking for volunteers to spend 24 hours with her living on the streets of Sioux City in effort to raise awareness about homelessness.
SIOUX CITY -- Even though Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen's health had been fragile for some time, her hospital stays always generated notice.
SIOUX CITY -- Alice Sea was the living definition of a people person.
Iowa Mourns: 6 stories from Waterloo, Cedar Falls
Russell A. Nielsen, a local optometrist with a wiry figure, wasn’t known to be very athletic.
John Allen McMurchy knew all of the good fishing spots.
Robin Darland described her mother Faye Barr as an "encourager" and an avid player of cards – usually euchre or rummy. She noted people always enjoyed being around her.
Day brought his family to Thailand from nearby Myanmar, fleeing when government officials began fighting and killing people, and burning the villages where people lived.
Jacki Brucher Moore watched the butter make its way around the dinner table, passing from one hand to the next.
Iowa Mourns: 30 stories from around the state
When Barbara Jean Sherman first met Jerome George Sherman, a military man with orders to post in Fairbanks, Alaska, she knew there was a spark…
Nobody made peanut butter frosting like Barbara McGrane-Brennan. At least, that's what her daughter, Tonya Brennan, says.
Jackie Lake left her Oklahoma home on a quintessential autumn day in October 1987, heading northeast to Iowa to meet this new friend her broth…
The turtle figurine on Abbie Eichman's work desk always faced north.
Deb Miller first started talking to Jim Miller Jr. from the backseat of his taxi cab.
Mel Stahmer’s favorite bar trick almost never failed.
In Iowa City’s Hickory Trail neighborhood, it was common knowledge that Ed McCliment took a morning stroll to a nearby convenience store and r…
Patrick C. Parks and aviation were a match made in the heavens.
Walt Bussey kept his Aunt Katie Jacobs' leather work boots when she moved into a nursing home eight years ago, hoping she would one day return…
Norma Jean Perry loved being a grandmother so much that she didn’t stop with her own eight grandchildren.
For someone who loved practical jokes as much as Edith Elida Anderson, April 1 took strategy.
If there was ever a cause for celebration — from St. Patrick’s Day to birthdays to retirements — Jim Orvis had a greeting card for it.
You’ve heard stories about people walking to school through wind and rain, frigid cold and blinding snow.
Wiuca Iddi Wiuca spent most of his life in limbo, searching for a place to call home.
Lola Nelson's green thumb earned her a reputation in the small town of Ollie.
After growing up an only child, Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty knew she wanted a big family — a dozen children, to be specific.
When Amy Gardner was younger, she was, admittedly, a troublemaker. Her transgressions were generally kids’ stuff, like taking her parents' car…
You’ll have to excuse Janet Baxa’s laughs when she talks about meeting her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Baxa.
Therese J. Harney spent hours and hours in bowling alleys trying out grips, practicing approaches and watching her ball ramble down the lane a…
With a swing set, a sandbox, a tetherball court and a little red playhouse built to look like a train engine, Lucille Dixon Herndon ensured he…
Jose Gabriel Martinez handed his oldest son a map.
Carroll White deserved a better 100th birthday celebration.
Don Lole cultivated such strong, deep roots in the small, rural town of Villachuato, Mexico, that he became a living landmark.
