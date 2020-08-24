Special weather statement issued for high temperatures, humidity this afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for this afternoon because of expected high temperatures and humidity.

The statement reads,

"Temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s this afternoon will combine with increasing humidity to push heat-index readings into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees early this afternoon.

"Some spots may even see heat indices in the low 100s for brief period.

"This heat will continue into the early evening and then diminish with sunset.

"If outdoors wear light and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks."

Quad-City Times​

