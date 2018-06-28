Scientists from around the Quad-City region found a total of 743 species during the 24-hour bio-blitz held last weekend at Davenport's Nahant Marsh.
Several species discovered had never before been recorded at the marsh, or had not been observed in many years, Brian Ritter, executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, said. An example is the green frog not seen since the 1990s.
"It’s incredible that this place is as diverse as it is, considering all the human pressure around it," Ritter said in a news release. "Preserves like Nahant Marsh provide some of the last refuge for many of our state’s rare plants and animals and provide people with a chance to experience them."
The blitz did not set a record, though. That distinction belongs to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and the adjoining Martin Conservation Area, Rock Island County, where 866 species were identified in 2017. Second runner-up is Milan Bottoms, Rock Island, where 755 species were identified in the first bio-blitz in 2013.
Findings from the June 22-23 bio-blitz:
• 327 plant species, five of which are Iowa "special concern," which means their numbers are dwindling. These are the dodder vine, downy ground cherry, summer grape, trifolim grape and rough bed straw.
• 81 birds, two of which are Iowa "special concern." These are the peregrine falcon and bald eagle that, despite their comeback, are still listed.
• 23 mushrooms.
• 14 mammals, including five bat species.
• 13 fish species, one of which is a species with "threatened" status in Iowa, a step more critical than "special concern." This is the grass pickeral, a fish related to the northern pike.
• 12 reptiles and amphibians
• 7 freshwater mussel species
• 2 diatoms (microscopic algae)
"The results will allow us to not only better understand what lives at the marsh today, but will help us make better decisions about how to protect and enhance the area in the future," Ritter said.
"Our hope is to perhaps do this again in 10 years to see how things have changed."
Before the blitz, Ritter was hoping scientists might find the threatened/endangered Indiana and northern long-eared bat and the copper-bellied water snake, but none of these species were found.
The event was coordinated by the Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, in partnership with the Nahant Marsh Education Center and the Friends of Nahant Marsh.
Nahant Marsh is a 305-acre nature preserve in southwest Davenport. The education center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset.