Keep your eyes peeled for a spectacular spud in downtown Davenport.

The "Great Big Idaho Potato" — the world's largest potato on wheels — is on display on the Big Idaho Potato Truck in front of the Adler Theater. It's a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, carrying the 28-foot long, 10-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato.

While it might look like the real deal, the potato was sculpted from Styrofoam and is largely made of a steel infrastructure, according to a video on the Big Idaho Potato's YouTube. If it was real, it would take more than 7,000 years to grow and two years to bake.

The giant potato made an appearance outside the Adler Theatre for the Performance Food Group show, a private culinary show for the clients of the Rock Island-based food service company.

Glenn Beckham, the category manager of produce for Performance Food Group, requested the giant potato as an attraction for the show.

The spud, a traveling advertisement for the Idaho Potato Commission, had an open date on its calendar for the annual food show at the RiverCenter, Beckham said.

Passersby gawked at the semi-truck, taking pictures from the sidewalk and across the street.

The potato will be on display in downtown Davenport until 4 p.m.