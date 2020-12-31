Speed cameras in LeClaire go live Jan. 5 with warnings, real citations March 5

Speed cameras in LeClaire will go live Tuesday, with warnings going out the first two months and then actual citations being issued March 5, Police Chief Shane Themas said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Our number one goal is to reduce speed in high-risk spans of roadway within our city limits and ultimately decrease the number of vehicular accidents caused by excessive speed,” Themas said.

Themas added that he understood that Automated Traffic Enforcement cameras were not often embraced by the public, but, “we hope our residents and visitors understand that their safety is our top priority.”

There are two enforcement zones, with one along Interstate 80 just before the I-80 bridge and the other in the 2300 block of South Cody Road (U.S. 67). Signage has been posted in both locations.

The city also has a mobile camera that can be used in other areas of the city that have speed-related concerns.

The cameras will pick up speeders from both directions of travel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By a vote of 3-1, the LeClaire City Council in October approved a five-year contract with Sensys Gatso USA Inc. for the installation of the new speed services.