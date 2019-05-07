Whether you're a mom new to the area or seeking new friends, you just might find your best pal at the Davenport Public Library.
A free friend-making session, similar to speed-dating, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Avenue Library, 6000 Eastern Ave, Davenport.
You can bring your mother and grandmother, too, says Stephanie Spraggon, a community engagement learning librarian.
“We'll have crafts and activities, as well as questions to help get the conversations started,” Spraggon said.
She didn’t get many takers for a “friend speed dating” event earlier, so she decided to try it again and focus on moms just before Mother’s Day.
Because of time and responsibilities, it’s hard to make “mom friends,” Spraggon said – parents often end up becoming friends with the parents of their children. “Moms just seem to be overlooked,” she said, adding mothers of children of all ages are welcome.
The process, she explained, is like regular speed dating (although this is a friend-making event, not a dating event, she emphasized).
Potential friends will rotate to meet each other and talk for timed intervals.
No child care will be provided, but kids can enjoy crafts and activities featured in part of the room that will half speed meeting in the other part.
For more information, go to www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.