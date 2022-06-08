Splash Landing to reopen Thursday; Moline hosts movie in the park on Friday

Splash Landing to reopen Thursday

Splash Landing Aquatic Center in Bettendorf will re-open Thursday as the issue that caused the problem is fixed.

Bettendorf Director of Culture and Recreation said there was an issue with the paint that caused the pool to be closed May 30. The pool will be reopen for normal summer hours.

Brock Aunan of W.F. Scott Decorating said in an email to the Times on Tuesday that the issue was a maintenance problem.

Aunan said the Sherwin Williams paint rep has twice explained to the city that the chalking is a normal process with epoxy paints exposed to the elements. The rep does not believe there is any problem with the paint.

Because of this inherent chalking, Aunon said, the pool should be thoroughly cleaned every year.

"We provided four guys working all day on Friday performing normal cleaning consisting of scrubbing with an over the counter cleaner and pressure wash rinse," Aunon said. "We went over the pool walls and floors twice. I can't speak as to what the City of Bettendorf's pre-opening cleaning procedures consist of."

Moline to host free movie in the park Friday

Moline will host a free movie in the park on Friday.

Coco will be shown on the big screen at Prospect Park near the playground.

The movie will begin at dusk, about 8:45 p.m., and is one hour and 45 minutes long.

People are welcome to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and snacks.

Rain or windy conditions could be cause for cancellation. Notice of a cancellation will be placed on the Moline Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.