Splash pad opens at Memorial Park on the Rock Island Arsenal

Quad-City area kids have a new place to play and cool-off on hot summer days. 

Rock Island Arsenal's new splash pad located at Memorial Park is now open and free to the public. The splash pad is right next to the all-abilities playground and pavilion. 

Staci-Jill Burnley, public affairs officer, said the orange construction netting is around the splash pad to help keep geese out but a more fence-like fixture is in the works. 

A visitors pass is required to enter the arsenal. First time visitors must stop at the Visitor Control Center at the Moline Gate and complete a criminal background check before entry. The Rock Island Arsenal access request form can be downloaded online and filled out prior to help expedite the process. 

First time visitors also must present a valid state ID, driver's license or valid U.S. passport. 

Those who already have a pass can use any gate for entry. 

Visitor hours are sunrise to sunset unless official business, visits to families living on the arsenal, or events are scheduled after these hours. 

Burnley said the arsenal museum and golf course is also set to reopen in 2023. 

The museum has been undergoing about a $2 million renovations for over a year and has a target reopening date of next summer. It is the first major renovation in over 80 years. 

The golf course is currently in the process of being prepared for next summer and will be a nine-hole course. 

