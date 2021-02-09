Sports exams available at Genesis Health Group

The first step to be for an outstanding sports season isn’t taken in a gym, on a track, or on a field of play.

Before the first sports workout, young athletes will need a sports participation exam to assess ability to compete safely.

Genesis Health Group reminds parents and their athletes to schedule their required school/sports participation exam.

For those without a primary care provider (PCP), call 421-DOCS (3627) or visit the Genesis Sports Medicine Walk-In Clinic or a Genesis Convenient Care location.

Genesis recommends all parents establish a primary care provider for their student athletes. Genesis can provide you with information to establish you primary care provider.

Cost for participation exams at all locations will be $40. Insurance will not be billed. Genesis Sports Medicine is located 4700 E. 56th St., Davenport.

Quad-City Times​

