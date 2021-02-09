 Skip to main content
Sports exams available at Genesis Health Group
Sports exams available at Genesis Health Group

Genesis

The first step to be for an outstanding sports season isn’t taken in a gym, on a track, or on a field of play.

Before the first sports workout, young athletes will need a sports participation exam to assess ability to compete safely.

Genesis Health Group reminds parents and their athletes to schedule their required school/sports participation exam.

For those without a primary care provider (PCP), call 421-DOCS (3627) or visit the Genesis Sports Medicine Walk-In Clinic or a Genesis Convenient Care location.

Genesis recommends all parents establish a primary care provider for their student athletes. Genesis can provide you with information to establish you primary care provider.

Cost for participation exams at all locations will be $40. Insurance will not be billed. Genesis Sports Medicine is located 4700 E. 56th St., Davenport.

Quad-City Times​

