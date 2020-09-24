Spring semester changes for Western Illinois University students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Illinois University will end its Spring 2021 semester one week earlier than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spring 2021 semester will begin Jan. 19. Classes will continue without break through April 30 with finals week scheduled for Monday-Friday, May 3-7.

Commencement weekend will remain May 14-16 (a decision will be forthcoming regarding the Spring 2021 commencement).

Much like the Fall 2020 semester, Western will have classes available on campus during the spring semester, as well as classes available in hybrid or online format.

Health and safety protocols and procedures are expected to remain in place, including social gathering restrictions, mandatory face coverings on campus (inside and outside), social distancing, enhanced cleaning, barrier shields and more. University protocols apply to both Macomb and Quad-Cities campuses.

