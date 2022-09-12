Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Even as they were selling tacos on Friday night, they were making more for Saturday.

Emmanuel and Karen Garcia imagined the Saturday event, Taco and Margarita Festival, at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline would draw big crowds. It would be a great opportunity to get their name — Cocina Verde — into the Quad-City community.

"They told us the event was inside and outside, and we could just set up outside in the parking lot," said Emmanuel Garcia. "I figured that meant there would be a lot of people. We were really excited."

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the excitement turned to disappointment.

"We got a text from United Festival Productions, saying there was a change in the contract," Garcia said. "They said all the food would be supplied by the arena."

The Garcias, of East Moline, posted about their problem on Cocina Verde's Facebook page, and the response was immediate. Not only did fans of their vegan and vegetarian tacos offer to support them wherever they went on Saturday, several bars and restaurants told the family their taco truck was welcome to use their venues.

The first to do so was Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, where owner Dustin Dozard said Cocina Verde already is a big hit, even though the Garcias have been in business just a few months.

"They have some of the best tacos I've ever eaten, and I'm a meat-eater," Dozard said Monday. "We love 'em and our customers love them. We were happy to help."

And it worked out great, Karen Garcia said. Not only did Cocina Verde sell out, she said, but Pour Bros put together a special margarita for the last-minute appearance, and they sold out too. The Taproom neighbors Vibrant Arena.

United Festival Productions did not return phone calls Monday, seeking an explanation for the last-minute shutdown, and staff at Vibrant Arena said they were not involved in vendor decisions.

When asked about local food trucks being invited, then uninvited at the last minute, Vibrant's executive director, Scott Mullen said, "I don't know anything about that."

The tacos and margaritas at the arena were supplied by Vibrant's concessionaire, he said, and United Festival Productions arranged for about 40 vendors at the event — everything from jewelry makers to Costco. Nearly 900 people attended, he said.

The Garcias had such a good experience in Moline, they said they would be happy to be part of a local festival similar to the one held Saturday, though they emphasized that Mercado on 5th already hosts a popular Friday night festival in Moline during the warm season.

"We were definitely disappointed and frustrated, but the community definitely had out backs," Karen Garcia said. "Everybody said, 'We're sorry this happened to you.'"

At Pour Bros., Dozard said, they support Mercado and its success but would also like to see a big food-truck festival downtown Moline.

"If the city, us, Mercado all worked together, you can see there's a great opportunity there," he said. "There are so many parking lots down here. Maybe we could do a food-truck weekend and people could walk between the parking lots and hit all the businesses.

"You could get some great food at the food trucks, then get ice cream at Lago's (Lagomarcino's), a beer at Bent River and come to Pour Bros. for music. I think it's a great idea."