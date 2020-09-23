 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Ambrose alters spring 2021 semester schedule
topical alert top story

St. Ambrose alters spring 2021 semester schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

St. Ambrose University has altered its spring 2021 semester.

The college announced Wednesday that students will return Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from an extended winter break, and the spring term will not have a spring break or the tradition of having Easter Monday off of school.

The altered spring semester now means that there will be a 62-day break between the school year’s two semesters.

But St. Ambrose officials hope that those 62 consecutive days off could “help ‘flatten the curve’ for local hospital systems as flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 threat potentially collide,” university officials wrote in a Wednesday news release.

That is in addition to continued social distancing measures, use of face coverings in any group gatherings and daily health self-monitoring through an online link required of students and employees.

Sister Joan Lescinski, university president, said in the news release that, so far, the steps taken by the college have led to classes continuing “face-to-face instruction without major issues this fall.”

“Like everyone, we look forward to the advent and wide distribution of a vaccine for this deadly virus. However, given the need to announce a schedule in time for spring 2021 course registration, and due to the lack of a clear timetable for a vaccine, we must plan for the continuing impact of the virus, and the necessity of preventative behaviors, to be a part of our lives again throughout the spring,” she said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News