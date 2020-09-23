St. Ambrose alters spring 2021 semester schedule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ambrose University has altered its spring 2021 semester.

The college announced Wednesday that students will return Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from an extended winter break, and the spring term will not have a spring break or the tradition of having Easter Monday off of school.

The altered spring semester now means that there will be a 62-day break between the school year’s two semesters.

But St. Ambrose officials hope that those 62 consecutive days off could “help ‘flatten the curve’ for local hospital systems as flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 threat potentially collide,” university officials wrote in a Wednesday news release.

That is in addition to continued social distancing measures, use of face coverings in any group gatherings and daily health self-monitoring through an online link required of students and employees.

Sister Joan Lescinski, university president, said in the news release that, so far, the steps taken by the college have led to classes continuing “face-to-face instruction without major issues this fall.”