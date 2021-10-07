St. Ambrose announces groundbreaking on hall focused on human-centered design

Tom Higgins recognizes the future of the American workforce is changing.
He wants to make sure the education system is there to ensure students are prepared for that future.
Higgins, a 1967 graduate of St. Ambrose University, returned to Davenport Thursday for the groundbreaking of the Higgins Hall for Innovation and Human-Centered Design.
The $8 million renovation to the 105-year-old LeClaire Hall — the second-oldest building on campus that will now be known as Higgins Hall for Innovation and Human-Centered Design — is intended to "acknowledge the varying learning styles, the circumstances that informed the individual, the support structures a student needs to learn and succeed in the classroom and beyond," said St. Ambrose president Dr. Amy Novak.
"Human-centered design recognizes that a one-size fits all approach to teaching is insufficient in developing the next generation of learners," Novak said. "The human-centered learning environment allows for collaboration, multi-channeled communication, critical thinking and creativity to emerge."
Facilitated in part by a donation from Higgins, the interior renovation will begin in the spring of 2022 and and be finished by fall 2023, according to the university. Once completed, the building will feature five classrooms and more than 20 offices. It will house the St. Ambrose School of Social Work, the Institute for Person-Centered Care and the Master of Public Health program.
Higgins is the founding CEO and chairman of Prosetta Biosciences, a biotech company in San Francisco. He was a three-term member of the Iowa House of Representatives and served in the administration of President Jimmy Carter, serving as deputy secretary to the cabinet.
He addressed what he sees as the future of the American workforce at Thursday's groundbreaking.
"Almost half of America’s workforce — paid and unpaid — is in a caring economy, one that is certain to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Robotics will revolutionize the very nature of that productive labor," he said. "It’s already happening. What is crucial is how this happens. It is by no means certain that these changes will enhance human dignity. It could go the other way."
Higgins is also the founding donor for the Institute for Person-Centered Care at St. Ambrose, the goal of which is to "place human needs at the center of our healthcare delivery systems," Higgins said.
"Now, we have an opportunity to take these same principles and put them at the heart of the university's broader educational mission," he said.
Higgins said each of the St. Ambrose colleges — the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services and the College of Business — are stakeholders in human-centered design and that their collaboration is essential.
"Society's needs are not going away," Higgins said. "We have to address structural inequality, provide economic opportunities, mitigate climate changes and nourish the human spirit. Our old ways of doing business have to change but our values should not."