St. Ambrose collection drive to reutilize assistive equipment for persons with disabilities

The St. Ambrose University Occupational Therapy Department will be collecting donations of gently used equipment for its Reutilization Program.
The program benefits individuals within our community facing barriers to independence and meaningful participation in their daily occupations, due to illness, injury, and/or disability.
These devices will be distributed to individuals seeking care and consultation through the Interprofessional Clinic and Jim's Place at St. Ambrose.
Items needed include shower chairs, walkers, dressing sticks, long-handled reachers, sock aides, other self-care assistive devices, manual/power wheelchairs, wheelchair seating cushions, scooters, and recreational assistive technology devices.
Items can be dropped off this week (Nov. 15-19), to the lobby entrance of the Center for Health Sciences Education, 1320 West Lombard St.
Quad-City Times