DAVENPORT — Bill Campbell is looking forward to enjoying warmer weather and seeing stars on Sunday, Feb. 24, when he'll attend the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The St. Ambrose University music professor and department chair wrote the music for the 2018 documentary “Lifeboat,” which is nominated for Best Documentary Short. The production company was able to secure tickets to the ceremony for the creative team, including the director, editor and videographer, Campbell said Friday.
His wife, Michelle, won't be too disappointed not to be in the Dolby Theatre during the star-studded night — because instead, she will be in West Hollywood attending Elton John's 27th annual Oscar-viewing party, which supports his AIDS Foundation.
“It's going to be incredible,” Campbell said. “It's a celebration of all of those films, all the contributions everybody has made. Why am I really going to this? I'm going to celebrate the team's work. The director worked really hard to get us tickets. I've been part of his team for decades.”
When Campbell heard “Lifeboat” was nominated for film's greatest honor last month, “I was so excited, and really happily surprised,” he said. “I thought it was quite an underdog as potential for getting in. ...
"'Lifeboat' being in there in the short documentary, it didn't surprise people on the outside, but it did surprise those of us inside. We knew what we were up against,” Campbell said.
Among other honors, the 35-minute documentary about desperate refugees fleeing Libya by boat earned Best Short at last year's Mountainfilm documentary film festival in Telluride, Colo.
Campbell previously wrote music for the director, Skye Fitzgerald, in 2015, for the first short in a planned refugee trilogy, “50 Feet From Syria.” It was shortlisted for an Oscar nomination along with 10 other films, but it did not make the final cut of nominees.
“Lifeboat” focuses on the German nonprofit Sea-Watch, which in 2016 helped refugees braving the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea from Libya to Europe. One such mission, piloted by British captain Jon Castle, plucks refugees from several tiny boats and carries them to safety. During the journey, refugees reveal how poverty, violence and sexual trafficking forced them to flee their homes.
“There’s no easy solution to the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean,” Fitzgerald said in a Variety.com piece, noting his trilogy is intended to draw attention to the issue.
In December, Campbell and his wife attended the International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards in L.A. He will also take part in an IDA panel discussion the day before the Oscars.
“I'm just going there to soak in the experience, the warm weather, the vitamin D,” Campbell said of his next Hollywood jaunt.
He holds three degrees in composition, including a doctorate from the University of Oregon. His concert works include “Where the River Bends” for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary season and “Veni Redemptor” for the St. Ambrose Chamber Singers. In 2012, the QCSO premiered his “Coyote Dances,” an arrangement of a 2005 work originally written for wind ensemble.
Campbell met Fitzgerald, the documentary filmmaker, about 20 years ago when they were both at the University of Oregon. Campbell said he hopes he gets to be part of the team that works on the last film in the refugee trilogy, which should be coming in a couple of years.
Campbell will not be the only Quad-Cities connection at this year's Oscars. “A Quiet Place” — the horror hit co-written by Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — has been nominated for Best Sound Editing.
The Oscars will be broadcast by ABC starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.