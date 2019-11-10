St. Ambrose University students Olivia Haas, left, Libby Munsterman and Ryan Friend work raking and bagging leaves in front of 2301 Scott St. on Sunday during the Bee the Difference Day for St. Ambrose students.
St. Ambrose University students Olivia Haas, left, Libby Munsterman and Ryan Friend work raking and bagging leaves in front of 2301 Scott St. on Sunday during the Bee the Difference Day for St. Ambrose students.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Student Tara Lance carries an arm full of leaves in front 2301 Scott St. during the Bee the Difference Day.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Kaylynn Smith of Galesburg rakes and bags leaves in front of a home in the 2600 block of Scott St.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
St. Ambrose students Anna Plumer, left, Madi Epperson and Olivia Cantu work raking and bagging leaves.