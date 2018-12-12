St. Ambrose University is looking for city approval to make a 60,000-square foot addition to McMullen Hall, a project university officials hope to begin this spring and complete before fall classes start in 2020.
University officials say the building, located near Locust and Gaines streets, would become the new central home to its business undergraduate and graduate programs and administrative offices. An initial public hearing was held by Davenport’s planning and zoning commission last week.
Under the proposed plan, the building would be extended to the south toward Locust Street. The property in question was acquired by the university in 2012.
“We just feel like it’s time to give our business programs a little more visibility,” Craig DeVrieze, a spokesman for the university, said Wednesday.
The move comes as the private university has experienced a decline in enrollment of nearly 17 percent since 2010. In 2010, the university hired a consulting group to identify potential facility improvement initiatives, several of which have been taken up in recent years.
The rezoning matter at hand is scheduled to go before the city’s planning and zoning commission Tuesday. After the commission makes a recommendation, the proposal will move to City Hall for consideration.