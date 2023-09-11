The 2023 Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award will be awarded to Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom co-founders Sheryl Olitzky and Atiya Aftab at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in St. Ambrose University's Rogalski Center Ballroom.

Founding Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom in 2010, the two earned this annual award for their ongoing commitment to building relationships and solidarity between Muslin and Jewish women of all ages.

Wednesday's awards ceremony is open to the public.

Olitzky and Aftab joined forces after Olitzky, who is Jewish, sought to stop the hate and negative stereotypes she witnessed upon returning from a Poland trip. A local Imam (Islamic leader) connected her with Aftab, a Muslim attorney, educator and activist. She runs her own practice, providing pro bono representation to nonprofit organizations.

To date, Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom has 150 chapters across the United States, Canada and England. Members participate in public advocacy, life cycle events, holiday celebrations and hold regular get-togethers.

Starting in 1964 by the Davenport Catholic Interracial Council, a coalition of sponsors within the Diocese of Davenport present the Pacem in Terris ("Peace on Earth) award each year to honor peace and social justice champions worldwide.