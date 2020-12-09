St. Ambrose virtual dance marathon to benefit children's hospital

St. Ambrose University's annual Dance Marathon will go virtual this year to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The virtual event, "Dancing in a DM Wonderland", begins at midnight and concludes Thursday night at midnight with the fundraising total reveal.

Organizers are hoping to raise $23,000 in 24 hours.

The event will be completely virtual on SAUDM’s social media: Facebook , Instagram , and Snapchat. There will also be Zoom calls and FB Lives.

Throughout the day there will be a Christmas trivia event on Zoom, raffle baskets, a dancing in our hearts tribute, family talks, and more.

Originally the event was planned for this fall, but with an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus, the organization was unable to have the event.

Last year, SAU Dance Marathon raised $208,732.08.

Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to St. Ambrose Dance Marathon, visit saudm.org to make an online donation. Cash and check donations can also be mailed to St. Ambrose Dance Marathon 518 W. Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0