St. Anthony's, St. Mary's Catholic churches in Davenport to merge

The merger of two Davenport Catholic parishes essentially will combine four communities, church officials say.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore St., and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport, will merge July 1. A move to St. Anthony’s will be completed by the end of the year, said Dan Ebener, director of planning for the Diocese of Davenport.
A potential merger has been in the works for some time. In an Oct. 11, 2019 letter from Deacon David Montgomery, chancellor for the Diocese, is a message from the Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport. Zinkula says he was considering a merger of the St. Mary Parish into "one or more neighboring parish communities."
“I am exploring ways to assist the parishes on the west side of Davenport to grow as communities of faith,” he said.
“One of these parishes, St. Mary, is in particular need of assistance,” Zinkula continues. “The number of parishioners has been decreasing over the years. There are some financial and staffing concerns."
Also in October 2019, The Rev. Chris Young, pastor of St. Mary's, told a meeting of about 20 parish leaders about a diocesan recommendation to close the church. He said the closure is directly related to the priest shortage “that will be even more severe in another two or three years with quite a few impending retirements."
Because the Quad-Cities has 13 Catholic parishes, including some in Illinois, within a 15-minute drive, the diocese sees a need to reallocate clergy for "geographic balance," Young said.
St. Mary’s has Masses in Latin, Spanish and English, Ebener said.
“There’s a distinct community around each Mass,” Ebener said. “Now they will be a part of one parish with St. Anthony’s. In a way it’s almost like bringing four communities together.”
Populations have shifted, demographics have changed, and there are fewer priests to serve those parishes, Ebener said. “The younger priests in particular are concerned about the number of parishes we have, particularly in urban parishes.”
“If the Catholic Church was just moving into Scott County today, and setting up locations for churches based on the current distribution of Catholics in Scott County, first of all we wouldn’t have as many churches and secondly we wouldn’t place them where they are,” Ebener said.
St. Anthony’s has been warmly welcoming to the communities with which it will merge, Ebener said.
The Spanish Mass won’t move until the construction of the religious education facilities at St. Anthony’s is completed. After that, the Spanish Mass and Spanish religious education will be at St. Anthony’s.
A meeting will be held later this month at St. Anthony’s for the leadership from both parishes, Ebener said. “It will be an opportunity for both communities to welcome each other and to begin identifying the things they need to work on together to make the transition happen,” he said.
New parish assignments will be announced in late March on the diocese website, Ebener said.
“St. Anthony’s hopes to renovate the religious-education classrooms to be able to accommodate the large number of children that will be coming from St. Mary’s,” Ebener said.
“The really cool story here is what a vibrant, active community of people the Latino congregation is,” he said. “They are very engaged in their faith.”
“St. Anthony’s sees it is an opportunity to grow their parish," Ebener said. "We see a lot of positives here.”