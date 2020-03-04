St. Anthony's, St. Mary's Catholic churches in Davenport to merge

Also in October 2019, The Rev. Chris Young, pastor of St. Mary's, told a meeting of about 20 parish leaders about a diocesan recommendation to close the church. He said the closure is directly related to the priest shortage “that will be even more severe in another two or three years with quite a few impending retirements."

Because the Quad-Cities has 13 Catholic parishes, including some in Illinois, within a 15-minute drive, the diocese sees a need to reallocate clergy for "geographic balance," Young said.

St. Mary’s has Masses in Latin, Spanish and English, Ebener said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a distinct community around each Mass,” Ebener said. “Now they will be a part of one parish with St. Anthony’s. In a way it’s almost like bringing four communities together.”

Populations have shifted, demographics have changed, and there are fewer priests to serve those parishes, Ebener said. “The younger priests in particular are concerned about the number of parishes we have, particularly in urban parishes.”