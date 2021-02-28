St. Patrick Society announces August date for Grand Parade

A St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held this year, just a bit later than usual.

St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities President Joe Dooley said in a news release Saturday that the St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade XXXV.2 will be held August 28.

The date was set after working with the cities of Rock Island and Davenport and the State of Illinois.

“Disappointing as it was to postpone the march on our traditional Saturday in March, we had to consider many factors in reaching our decision,” Dooley said of the St. Patrick Society’s decision. “It was not made lightly.

“The uncertainty at the time regarding the status of the pandemic, and with concern for our parade participants and all of the businesses along the parade route, we felt it best to postpone,” he added.

Many hours of labor and a lot of money goes into the building of parade floats, Dooley said. Local businesses, particularly bars and restaurants along the parade route, invest thousands of dollars to celebrate parade day. And then there are the expenses incurred by the St. Patrick Society to make the Grand Parade happen.