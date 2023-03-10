Members of the St. Patrick Society, their floats and family groups will cross the Mississippi River during the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVII, impacting local traffic during the festivities.

Both Iowa-bound lanes of the Centennial Bridge will be closed 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 18 for the parade — reportedly the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade in the United States. Traffic will alternate on the Illinois-bound lanes, directed by law enforcement.

Parade Day will kick off with 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s, 2204 4th Ave., Rock Island. The parade will begin at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, traveling through downtown Rock Island and over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. Groups will make their way down West Third Street to the RiverCenter at Perry Street.

The River Bend Food Bank will travel the parade route ahead of decorated floats and walking groups to accept monetary donations for the nonprofit’s mission of combating food insecurity in the Quad-Cities.

The celebrations will continue at the Post-Parade Bash, 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter. The bash is member-only, but membership to the St. Patrick Society can be purchased at the door for $15.