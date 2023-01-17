St. Patrick Society prepares for Grand Parade XXXVII and other festivities

The Quad-Cities St. Patrick Society is announcing details for its popular Grand Parade.

The annual festivities will begin March 17 with the introduction of the parade Grand Marshal, Irish Mother of the Year and St. Patrick Society scholarship recipient at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon. Reservations to the luncheon are being accepted, and more information can be found online.

Parade day — March 18 — will kick off with 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's, 2204 4th Ave., Rock Island. The parade will begin at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, traveling through downtown Rock Island and over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. Groups will make their way down W. Third Street to the RiverCenter at Perry Street.

The River Bend Food Bank will travel the parade route ahead of decorated floats and walking groups to gather monetary donations for the nonprofit's mission of combating food insecurity in the Quad-Cities.

The celebrations will continue at the Post-Parade Bash, 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter. The bash is member-only, but membership to the St. Patrick Society can be purchased at the door for $15.

More information on the parade and after party can be found at the St. Patrick Society website.

Ahead of the celebration, the St. Patrick Society is seeking nominations for Irish Mother of the Year and their scholarship recipient.

Irish Mother of the Year nominations must come in the form of a 150-word letter. Candidates should participate in their community, family and church, have a good sense of humor and pride in their Irish heritage. They also must be able to attend all the St. Patrick Society parade weekend activities.

Scholarship applicants must have a relative that is currently a member of the St. Patrick Society and demonstrate their ability to pursue higher education, through their GPA, SAT or ACT scores and class rank. Letters of recommendation are encouraged, and applications can be received from school counselors, at the St. Patrick Society website or from Matt Wissing, wissingm@yahoo.com.

The scholarship recipient will receive $1,500 from the St. Patrick Society at its luncheon.

Materials for both applications must be received through the mail by Feb. 18. Address Irish Mother nominations to St. Patrick Society Attn. Irish Mother Nomination, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, Iowa, 52808, and scholarship applications to St. Patrick Society Scholarship, with the same P.O. box.