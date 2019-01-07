The annual parade, the search for the Irish Mother of the Year, an initiative to end hunger and a scholarship will be part of the St. Patrick Society celebration in March.
The 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in Rock Island.
The parade will start at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, then travel through downtown Rock Island across the Talbot Memorial Bridge (Centennial Bridge) to West Third Street, Davenport, and proceed east through downtown Davenport to the RiverCenter at East 3rd and Perry streets.
According to the society, this is the only bi-state St. Patrick's parade in the United States.
A post-parade bash will be 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter.
River Bend Foodbank collection
River Bend Foodbank representatives will march ahead of the Grand Parade to collect money for the foodbank. The River Bend Foodbank truck will drive ahead of the Grand Parade.
Nominations for Irish Mother of the Year must be original letters of about 150 words. A nominee should be involved in family, church, and community; have a good sense of humor and demonstrate pride in her Irish ancestry. The nominee also must be able to attend the St. Patrick Society Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on Friday, March 15, and the Grand Parade XXXIV and Post Parade Bash on Saturday, March 16.
The society asks that nominations be mailed to St. Patrick Society, Attention Irish Mother Nomination, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, IA 52808. The society must receive nominations by Feb. 21.
The St. Patrick Society $1,000 Scholarship will be awarded at the annual Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on March 15 at the RiverCenter, Davenport.
Applications are available from high-school counselors, from Matt Wissing at
wissingm@yahoo.com or call 563-265-9353.
Eligible applicants must be related to a current member of the St. Patrick Society and give evidence of the ability to pursue higher education as substantiated by grade point average, class standing and SAT/ACT scores.
Involvement in extracurricular school and community activities also will be considered.
Letters of recommendation from educators, counselors, employers and others will be helpful, according to the society.
Applicants will not be judged on the basis of need. The society asks that applications, which must be received by Feb. 21, be mailed to St. Patrick Society Scholarship, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, IA 52808.
Spectators line West 3rd Street to watch the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade as participants throw beads to them in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Andrew Arnold of Davenport holds a Carlow family flag ahead of a float crossing the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The Kinney clan's ship themed float crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Spectators line West 3rd Street during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Tom Roche of Davenport helps Patrick, 2, grab a toy gold coin from a participant of the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
John Fautch, 7, of the McGuire clan stands behind tombstones commemorating family members looking out to spectators during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Zoey, 2, and Stacy McNamara of Bettendorf wave to spectators during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
"The First Irish Pope, His Hooleyness Malarkey I" rides at the front of the Peeters family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Phil Haan of Davenport grabs beads to throw out to spectators during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Three on the Tree bass player Keith Pauley swings his stand up bass while playing on West 3rd Street during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Brayden Serrano, 10, of Eldridge holds a part of a large clover balloon while crossing the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
2018 Grand Marshal Patrick DeVine rides in a classic Pontiac near the front of the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Three on the Tree guitarist Pat Jones and bass player Keith Pauley perform along with drummer James Walters while stopped for a moment on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A young boy rides his scooter across the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Kids line the side of the road to get candy from parade participants during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Pierzen, 3, smiles as Keegan Loveless of Davenport helps him put more beads around his neck after they're tossed to him from parade participants during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Davenport Central ROTC students march across the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Quad-City Hash House Harriers runners smile and pose for a photo together during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A group of girls on West 3rd Street reach out to catch a beverage koozie during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The color guard crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Spectators line West 3rd Street to watch the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Cameron Costello of Durant waves to spectators ahead of his family's float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Frankie, a young pit bull, stops up on the railing to look at the parade procession during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The Ryan Clan float passes over the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Family and friends smile to spectators from on the DeVine family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Participants walking with a Jeff's Car Corner float wave to the camera during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Family and friends ride on the Peeters family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
St. Patrick Society members walk near the front of the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Dale "Stumpy" Kinzenbaw of Marengo holds up a peace sign for the camera during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Parade participants in leprechaun and clover costumes march during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The Kinney clan's ship themed float crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Kids wave to the camera while waiting for candy to be thrown their way during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Spectators line West 3rd Street to watch the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
An old firetruck being used as the Blaze Restoration float crosses the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Participants in leprechaun costumes pose for the camera on the Jeff's Car Corner float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade participants draw near the end of the parade, just past the River Center, on East 3rd Street in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Blaze Restorations Inc. drives a vintage fire truck in the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island.
Parade watchers grab confetti during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
The St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade turns onto 17th Street in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
A Hula Hoop expert performs in the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
A group from the Quad-Cities Dog Obedience Club features a dog with a "Kiss Me I'm Irish" t-shirt during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
Roller derby skaters pass out candy during in the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
Honor guard tries to carry a U.S. flag during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year.
QUAD-CITY TIMES file photo
Jeff's Car Corner gives awat items during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
The St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
Santa Claus waves during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
Parade watchers pose with Elvis during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
People watch the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Davenport, Iowa Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
St. George rides a dragon during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
People line 17th Street to see the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
Grand Marshal Bill Gluba during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade.
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
People celebrate the parade in Rock Island.
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
An antique John deere tractor during the St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade in Rock Island, Illinois Saturday March 18, 2017.
JEFF COOK
Thousdands of people crowd 3rd Street, Saturday, March 18, 2017, to watch the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
The judges look over every float as it passes by, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Members of the Doonan Clan come off the Centennial Bridge, waving at the watchers Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Members of the Hughes Clan come off the Centennial Bridge, waving at the watchers, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
A leprechaun blows his horn, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
A member of the Rudy's Tacos float throws beads to people during the St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Floats move along a very crowed 3rd Street at the intersection with Harrison Street, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Floats move along a very crowed 3rd Street, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Large crowds line 3rd Street, Saturday, March 18, 2017, and watch the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Large crowds line 3rd Street in front of Mac's Tavern, Saturday, March 18, 2017, and watch the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
St. George the dragon slayer, made an appearance, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Large crowds greet the parade as it decends off the Centennial Bridge, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
People wave to the parade from the top of a crowded bus at the corner of 3rd and Gaines Streets, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Thousands of people gather at the corner of 3rd and Harrison Streets, Saturday, March 18, 2017, to enjoy the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
A parade goer sits on shoulders and uses the international sign for "throw me some beads," Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade as it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
A parade watcher catches some beads out of a second story window along 3rd Street, Saturday, March 18, 2017, during the annual bi-state St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade while it moves through the streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
John Schultz
Zach Williams waits for the start of the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Sonia Hodge of Milan is dressed head to toe in green for the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Born Horn greets the Grand Marshal William Albracht during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Irish Mother of the Year Beth McAleer waves to the crowd along in Rock Island during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in this file photo.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Gianna, 5, and Lilah Byrd, 4, both of Rock Island, wave to Grand Marshal Bill Albracht during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Herby, a 2-year old boxer, walks with members of the Craig Clan at the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The Doonan Clan and their float make their way down 4th Avenue in Rock Island Saturday during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Vietnam veteran Steve Satre, of Princeton, Iowa, waves the American glag along 4th Avenue in Rock Island Saturday during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Greg Nelson of the Nelson Clan asks for more candy from his float to hand out along 4th Avenue in Rock Island Saturday during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Nancy Dejulius of Davenport was in a stroller when she attended her first parade with her father Greg Nelson. Now, she rides on her family float as part of the Nelson Clan, handing out candy and beads Saturday during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Aiden Warren, 9, of Bettendorf points out the start of the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
People dressed as leprechauns take in the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade spectators dressed in green walk across 4th Avenue in Rock Island looking for an empty spot to watch the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade on Saturday.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade spectators walk down 4th Avenue in Rock Island on Saturday before the start of the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Children play around during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade spectators wave as floats go by at the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade spectators try to pop bubbles from the Doonan family float at the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A member of the Q-C Fall Pride float rides in the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The Quad-City Metropolitan Youth Group dances and drums their way down the street at the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade spectators look on during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Children line the street along 4th Avenue in Rock Island as floats make their way along the route Saturday during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A festive parade spectator dances to Irish music blasting from a float at the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Color Guard make their way down 4th Avenue in Rock Island Saturday during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A parade official hands out beads during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Members of the Phelan Clan toss candy and beads to parade-goers at the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The O'Peters family float makes it way down 4th Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade-goers pose during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A parade participant from Jeff's Car Corner hands out beads during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Children attempt to pop bubbles from the Doonan family float during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Children attempt to pop bubbles from the Doonan family float during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A giant bicycle rides the route of the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The Q-C Fall Pride float passes along the route during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday on 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade-goers pack the route during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade on 4th Avenue in Rock Island in this file photo.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade spectators pack the route during the St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade Saturday along 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade crosses the Centennial Bridge from Rock Island as it rolls into the streets of Davenport on Saturday.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A boy applauds as the color guard walks past Saturday during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A trolley moves through the massive crowd at the base of the Centennial Bridge Saturday as the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade goes through Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
1. Parade for St. Patrick's Day
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade is back for its 32nd year set to step off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The 2-mile parade route starts at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and crosses the Centennial Bridge to downtown Davenport with an after-party planned at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Don't forget to wear your green.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The 32nd annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade follows a 2-mile route starting at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and ending in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A participant in the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade gets a good view from the shoulders Saturday as the parade marches through downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Hundreds of spectators line 3rd Street Saturday as the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade rolls through Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Spectators hang out of windows along 3rd Street in Davenport, hoping for someone to throw them beads during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in 2016.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Ayden Johnson, 9, of DeWitt looks for the next float to come by Saturday during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A participant in the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade gets a good view from the shoulders Saturday as the parade marches through downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Participants ride a John Deere tractor down 3rd Street Saturday during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A participant in the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade tosses beads into the crowd Saturday as the parade marches through downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Third Street in Davenport is packed Saturday as the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade rolls through town.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade watchers yell for beads Saturday during the 31st annual St. Partrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A green stormtrooper waves to the crowd from a float Saturday in the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in downtown Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A parade participant throws beads into the crowd Saturday during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade participants ride on a float through the crowded streets Saturday during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Parade watchers wave to the floats as they roll by Saturday during the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Davenport.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Mike Mason of Rock Island and his 6-month-old daughter Henly enjoy Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Rock Island.
Brian Wellner, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Brenda Hudnall of Moline and her son Brody Schweska, 2, enjoy Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Rock Island.
Brian Wellner, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Diego and Raquel Cross of East Moline and their children, Mila, 3, and Xavier, 1, enjoy Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade in Rock Island.
Brian Wellner, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Kevin Kelly of Kelly Construction of Davenport has participated in every St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade, which goes from Rock Island to Davenport. The parade celebrated its 31st year on Saturday.
Brian Wellner, QUAD-CITY TIMES
