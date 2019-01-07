Try 1 month for 99¢
A young boy rides his scooter across the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The annual parade, the search for the Irish Mother of the Year, an initiative to end hunger and a scholarship will be part of the St. Patrick Society celebration in March.

Grant Parade XXXIV

The 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16,  in Rock Island.

The parade will start at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, then travel through downtown Rock Island across the Talbot Memorial Bridge (Centennial Bridge) to West Third Street, Davenport, and proceed east through downtown Davenport to the RiverCenter at East 3rd and Perry streets.

According to the society, this is the only bi-state St. Patrick's parade in the United States.

A post-parade bash will be 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter.

For more information about the parade, email grandparadequadcities@yahoo.com

River Bend Foodbank collection

River Bend Foodbank representatives will march ahead of the Grand Parade to collect money for the foodbank. The River Bend Foodbank truck will drive ahead of the Grand Parade.

Irish Mother of the Year

Nominations for Irish Mother of the Year must be original letters of about 150 words. A nominee should be involved in family, church, and community; have a good sense of humor and demonstrate pride in her Irish ancestry. The nominee also must be able to attend the St. Patrick Society Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on Friday, March 15, and the Grand Parade XXXIV and Post Parade Bash on Saturday, March 16.

The society asks that nominations be mailed to St. Patrick Society, Attention Irish Mother Nomination, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, IA 52808. The society must receive nominations by Feb. 21.

$1,000 scholarship

The St. Patrick Society $1,000 Scholarship will be awarded at the annual Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on March 15 at the RiverCenter, Davenport.

Applications are available from high-school counselors, from Matt Wissing at wissingm@yahoo.com or call 563-265-9353.

Eligible applicants must be related to a current member of the St. Patrick Society and give evidence of the ability to pursue higher education as substantiated by grade point average, class standing and SAT/ACT scores.

Involvement in extracurricular school and community activities also will be considered.

Letters of recommendation from educators, counselors, employers and others will be helpful, according to the society.

Applicants will not be judged on the basis of need. The society asks that applications, which must be received by Feb. 21, be mailed to St. Patrick Society Scholarship, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, IA 52808.

