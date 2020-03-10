St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade will go on in the Quad-Cities, despite nationwide coronavirus concerns

Boston and Dublin have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades over fears of the novel coronavirus.

But the Quad-Cities festivities including the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade and the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon are still on, as are celebrations in several cities across Iowa and Illinois.

No cases of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, have been reported in the Quad-Cities. Seven cases have been confirmed in the Iowa City area and 19 in Illinois, though none in counties near the Quad-Cities.

"It's the normal precautionary steps," said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities, including the use of hand sanitizers and other hygiene products.

There's been no local order against public gatherings from county health departments or other officials.

