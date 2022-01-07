St. Patrick Society seeks nominations for Irish Mother of the Year

The St. Patrick Society is searching for its 2022 Irish Mother of the Year.
Nominees for Irish Mother of the Year should be involved with her family, church and community, and have pride in her Irish heritage and a good sense of humor.
They must also be free to attend the St. Patrick Society Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on March 11 and Grand Parade on March 12.
People can nominate women for the honor by mailing a 150-word letter about the nominee to the St. Patrick Society at P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, Iowa 52808. Letters must be received by Feb. 19.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today