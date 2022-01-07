 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Patrick Society seeks nominations for Irish Mother of the Year
0 Comments
topical alert

St. Patrick Society seeks nominations for Irish Mother of the Year

  • 0
031719-qct-qca-stpats-018

The 2019 Irish Mother of the Year Chris McCormick waves during the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade as it crosses the Centennial Bridge.

 John Schultz

The St. Patrick Society is searching for its 2022 Irish Mother of the Year.

Nominees for Irish Mother of the Year should be involved with her family, church and community, and have pride in her Irish heritage and a good sense of humor. 

They must also be free to attend the St. Patrick Society Gathering of The Clan Luncheon on March 11 and Grand Parade on March 12. 

People can nominate women for the honor by mailing a 150-word letter about the nominee to the St. Patrick Society at P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, Iowa 52808. Letters must be received by Feb. 19. 

Saxophonist Lucas Sanor of Galesburg performs in Davenport on Saturday amid the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News