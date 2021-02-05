St. Patrick's Day parade postponed

A group of girls on West 3rd Street reach out to catch a beverage koozie during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Staff
This year's upcoming St. Patrick's Day has been postponed, officials announced Thursday.
A year after the annual parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities announced on the group's Facebook page that this year's event will be delayed.
"The St. Patrick Society has determined that due to the continuing conditions of the covid-19 pandemic it is in the best interest of public safety to postpone Grand Parade XXXV.2 to a later date THIS YEAR," Dooley said.
Dooley said a new date will be announced once it has been approved by respective city councils.
