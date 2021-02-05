St. Patrick's Day parade postponed

This year's upcoming St. Patrick's Day has been postponed, officials announced Thursday.

A year after the annual parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities announced on the group's Facebook page that this year's event will be delayed.

"The St. Patrick Society has determined that due to the continuing conditions of the covid-19 pandemic it is in the best interest of public safety to postpone Grand Parade XXXV.2 to a later date THIS YEAR," Dooley said.

Dooley said a new date will be announced once it has been approved by respective city councils.

