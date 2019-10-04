The renovation of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kewanee, Illinois, has been completed. At 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the church, 109 S. Elm St., Kewanee, the chancel will be rededicated with a choral vespers as the opening service for St. Paul’s annual Oktoberfest event.
After the service, a bratwurst banquet will be held. The event, now in its 24th year, always brings visitors from several states. A freewill offering will be taken.
The project began in 2016, when the entire nave was repaired and repainted, according to a news release. The color scheme accents the architectural ribs supported by capitals leading through the nave to the altar.
This year the chancel was completed, with a blue canopied ceiling above the altar, and 12 shields for the 12 apostles affixed in the great arch that frames the altar and the chancel. The chancel floor is stone tiles, and the baptismal font marks its entryway.
All of these features highlight the significance of the altar as the centerpiece and portal between heaven and earth.
For more information, call 309-852-2461.