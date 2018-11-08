A spokesman for Genesis Medical Center said that there was no "imminent threat to staff or patients" after staff disarmed a man of a weapon Thursday morning.
Craig Cooper, a spokesman for Genesis, said the Bettendorf Police Department warned hospital security Thursday morning about an individual who was suspected to be armed and was possibly near Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
"The individual did present to emergency department," Cooper said in an email. "Staff asked if he was armed and he gave up the weapon without incident."
Cooper said the man was "not threatening in any way" and was cooperative. He did to say what type of weapon the man had.
Copper said it was not necessary to lock down the hospital.