Staffing shortage temporarily closes downtown Davenport post office retail window

U.S. Postal Service officials on Tuesday temporarily closed the retail service window at the Davenport Main Post Office on West 2nd Street until further notice, citing a staffing shortage.
"We are having a staffing issue and we are working to get that resolved," Davenport Post Master Debra Droz said. "We do not have an opening date at this time."
Droz said individuals can still pick up packages and held mail at the downtown post office, 933 W 2nd St., as well as drop off pre-paid packages to mail.
Individuals needing to purchase postage and mail letters and packages can do so at the Marquette Street post office at 4018 North Marquette Street.
"They are open and fully staffed," Droz said, adding the Marquette location also has a 24-hour self-service kiosk. "We also offer services at USPS to purchase postage as well."
Droz would not elaborate as to the nature of the staffing shortage.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and will be open at full capacity as quickly as we can," she said.
Davenport resident Deborah Newmann said she waited in line with three other people at the downtown post office Tuesday morning hoping to purchase stamps and mail packages only to learn of the temporary closure.
"People were not pleased," said Newmann, who "ran across town" to Hy-Vee to mail pictures of family members who served in the Civil War and World War II to the Fulton County, Pennsylvania, Chamber of Commerce for a project honoring hometown veterans from that area.