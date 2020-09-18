'Stakes could not be higher:' Pritzker encourages QCA participation in 2020 Census

Less than 10 minutes could help save your community $15,000 in federal tax dollars. But, time is running out.
"We have just about 12 more days. That's all to secure the best possible count that we can," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island to stress the importance of responding to the 2020 Census.
"The stakes could not be higher."
According to Pritzker, an undercount by 1% would result in the state losing hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 10 years, or about $15,000 lost in federal funding per person undercounted.
"Today, when Illinoisans pay their federal taxes, we're only one of 10 states ... that gets back less than we pay to the federal government," the governor said. "That's not fair, and we can do so much better and the census allows us to do that. ... Just like voting, filling out the census is an act of civic engagement.
"It's a demand to make sure your voices are heard."
As of Thursday, 72.6% of Scott County residents have self-responded to the census, while 70.7% of Rock Island County residents have responded, up from just a week prior, according to U.S. Census data.
Bettendorf has the highest response rate, with 79.8% of residents complying, while 68.5% of Davenport residents had responded. In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Moline led with 72.2%, with Rock Island trailing at 66.5%. Both Davenport and Rock Island were below their self-response rates from 2010, and below their respective state average.
The Quad-Cities' overall response rate for the 2010 Census was 81.8%.
Without higher self-response, more Q-C households are at risk of being missed in the 2020 census, and run the risk of losing equal and fair congressional representation, as well as federal funding for the next decade, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms warned.
The census determines congressional representation, as well as federal funding for the next decade. Population numbers will determine how $675 billion in funding is distributed statewide and locally for schools, roads, public works departments, hospitals, libraries, nutrition programs, Medicaid, housing assistance and many other programs.
Currently, three Rock Island census tracts have a self-response rate of 47% or less, equating to roughly 13,000 residents who have not been counted in the census, Thoms said.
"This equates to the city facing a potential loss of $2.2 million annually for the next 10 years," he said. "We need the residents of Rock Island to help us in these final two weeks to get the count in," by filling out the census if they have not yet done so and encouraging others to do so at my2020census.gov, or calling 844-330-2020.
"The city needs all hands on deck to determine the future of Rock Island," Thoms said.
More than $50,000 has been invested through the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and others, in partnership with the Regional Development Authority and the Bi-State Regional Commission to lead a fair and accurate count in Rock Island and Scott Counties for the 2020 census.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly hindered efforts to get the message out about the census, Thoms said.
The Trump administration has also presented challenges for the 2020 census.
In August, the Trump administration announced the census deadline had shifted to Sept. 30, a month earlier than it originally proposed when adjusting for the coronavirus.
The move is being challenged in court by a coalition led by the National Urban League to extend the census schedule.
Pritzker said a better count would be made by pushing back the census deadline.
The governor was joined Friday by Thoms, State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Ho, MLK community center Executive Director Jerry Jones and Leticia Martinez of the Illinois Migrant Council.
Hou and Martinez described efforts to reach poor, migrant, immigrant and minority communities, including providing census information and questionnaire assistance to all who came in to the Rock Island County Health Department, along with census events hosted at the MLK community center and outreach and education services to migrant workers and members of the Latinx community.
Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, chair of Davenport's Complete Count Committee, said she is frustrated by a lack of follow up enumeration in Iowa from paid census workers as they go to homes that have not responded.
Iowa has had the lowest follow up enumeration in the country, according to U.S. Census data. That has made it more difficult to count hard-to-count communities effectively, Meginnis said.
Illinois is tied for 13th in the country with a 95.8% response rate, 70.4% self-responding and 25.4% through follow-ups. Iowa is tied for 29th with 91.5% of households responding, 70.7% through self-responding and 20.8% through follow-ups, according to census data.
