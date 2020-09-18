'Stakes could not be higher:' Pritzker encourages QCA participation in 2020 Census

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Less than 10 minutes could help save your community $15,000 in federal tax dollars. But, time is running out.

"We have just about 12 more days. That's all to secure the best possible count that we can," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island to stress the importance of responding to the 2020 Census.

"The stakes could not be higher."

According to Pritzker, an undercount by 1% would result in the state losing hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 10 years, or about $15,000 lost in federal funding per person undercounted.

"Today, when Illinoisans pay their federal taxes, we're only one of 10 states ... that gets back less than we pay to the federal government," the governor said. "That's not fair, and we can do so much better and the census allows us to do that. ... Just like voting, filling out the census is an act of civic engagement.

"It's a demand to make sure your voices are heard."

As of Thursday, 72.6% of Scott County residents have self-responded to the census, while 70.7% of Rock Island County residents have responded, up from just a week prior, according to U.S. Census data.