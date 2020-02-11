Stalemate continues at Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting

The stalemate based on who are the rightful members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission continued Tuesday at City Hall.
The contention, which has continued for about a year, was discussed in a 16-minute session.
Commission Chair Janelle Swanberg, who was appointed in November, did not call the meeting to order at noon because she said there was no quorum. She left the commission meeting room.
The Rev. Richard Pokora, who was appointed in November, stayed at the end of the table where he sat briefly with Swanberg before she left.
At the other end of the table were Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Susan Greenwalt, who led the meeting, and Helen Roberson.
“It was proposed that possibly if everybody clear across the board resigned and then if two people were chosen from each group to go back on the commission and that would be four and then the mayor would pick three other people,” Greenwalt said.
“I hate to hold up the commission, I really do, but I believe that everything was done the wrong way and so I am not willing to compromise that,” Bribriesco-Ledger said. “My answer is no.”
Her suit challenges her firing, Bribriesco-Ledger said.
In late 2018, three commissioners were not re-appointed after their terms expired. They say they are the rightful commissioners because a vacancy exists only when a commissioner voluntarily steps down, which is disputed by the replacement commissioners and the city.
In spring 2019, former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch removed four other commissioners who sided with the three term-expired ones. Bribriesco-Ledger has sued the city and Klipsch over her removal.
“Nothing has been resolved,” Greenwalt said after the meeting. “It’s going to end up going to court.”
Pokora felt frustrated, he said after the meeting: “There’s no forward movement in terms of resolving the issue.”
The next meeting is scheduled for March 10.