Homeless veterans can get help such as food, haircuts and legal aid during a Stand Down 2019 event that will be Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The event is sponsored by Bridging the Gap.
Men and women who served in the armed forces should register from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, or 7 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 20. Veteran status will be verified and in order to promote a safe, sober setting, once a veteran is registered, he or she may not leave and come back. Veterans may stay overnight.
Services will include clothing, showers, medical and employment assistance, hearing checks, information about the Vet Center, help with Social Security, disability claims and housing and shelter referrals.
For more information, call Mike Malmstrom at 309-269-2012. To make a food donation, contact Jeannine McKee at 309-269-2495 and to volunteer, contact Gloria Menzer at 309-593-4400 or by emailing to volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com. For VA support, call Karen Abendroth at 563-328-5820.
For more information, go to bridgingthegapqc.org or email to bridgingthegapqc@gmail.com