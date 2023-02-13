Round and round the corner they came. Young people, old people, families — all coming to the Bettendorf Library on a Thursday night in the dead of winter to attend the first of five Opera ‘101’ programs.

The overflow crowd was a gratifying turnout for the library that was sponsoring the half-hour introductory programs for free, and for members of the nonprofit Opera Quad-Cities who were looking for ways to share their art with the public.

The second program scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, will be twice the size of the 40-person capacity space set aside for the first program, so there should be room for everyone who wants a seat, librarian Lucas Berns said.

Opera ‘101’ is similar to the ongoing ‘Opera Out of the Box’ program that Opera Quad-Cities introduced in Moline last year. Performers from the Quad-Cities sing opera and art songs while a program host gives an explanation of what the audience is about to hear, guiding listeners toward a better understanding of each song’s context and poetry.

The first program in January featured five songs, two in Italian, one in German and two in English. Performers were Maddie Miller and Jessica Cotturone, students at Augustana College, Rock Island; Michelle Crouch and Bin Peng, assistant professors of voice at Augustana; Scott Tunnicliff, former director of the Hilltop Campus Village commercial district in Davenport; and Chelsea Crumbleholme, a speech pathologist.

Tunnicliff and Crumblehome sang in English. Crumblehome’s piece, entitled “They Don’t Let You in the Opera (If You’re a Country Star)" is a humorous one about a country music singer who dreams of singing in the opera, not the Opry. By the time she gets her chance at the Metropolitan in New York, she is nine months pregnant, and her reaction to labor pains helps her hit the high notes.

One of the lessons of her song: “When you hear no, don't get upset/ It means yes, but just not yet/ Fight the most when folks say you're absurd/ In the end, I believe we all get heard.”

Performances at the Bettendorf Library will continue one Thursday per month through May with a different theme each month. “Tenor Fest” is the title of the Feb. 16 performance with an emphasis on famous roles for tenors.

Opera Quad-Cities was founded in 2001 with a mission of bringing the art of classical singing to everyone in the community. It supports local professional singers, student singers and all music lovers by presenting varied programming, including at least one fully staged opera production per year.

Opera is a unique art in that it combines staging with scenery, singing and orchestra music, said program host Nathan Windt, associate professor of music and director of choral activities at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Opera members hope that the short introductory programs in Moline and Bettendorf will take away some of the “intimidation factor,” Windt said. Attendees can sit back in a casual atmosphere and not have to worry about getting dressed up. And because programs are free and just a half-hour long, there is not a big commitment.

“This is a real educational opportunity,” Windt said. And, “there are some great singers in this community.”

The organization has faced two major challenges since its founding — the economic recession of 2008 that crippled fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down live performances, he said.

But he feels the organization is in a good place and, “We’re really optimistic.”