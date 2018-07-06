Site development has begun for construction of a Starbucks coffee shop off Bettendorf's Middle Road, across from the Palmer Hills Golf Course, west of Devils Glen Road.
Located between the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and Bettendorf Office Products, access to the Starbucks will be from AAA Court in front of the credit union. A new right-turn-in/right-turn-out curb cut also will be made on Middle Road, Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director, said.
The Seattle-based Starbucks will be the fourth building in what the 1990s was a nine-acre green space in front of the headquarters of AAA Iowa.
In 1997, construction began on Luther Knoll Inc., a three-story, 46-unit elderly housing building. The credit union opened in 1998 and Bettendorf Office Products in 2006.
Two sites still remain: One is land north of the Starbucks location that has been zoned multi-family for the construction of eight townhouse-style homes with a total of 16 units, Reiter said.
The second is land north of Bettendorf Office Products owned by Geifman First Equity. The company hopes to begin construction yet this summer on a 7,500-square-foot strip mall with room for three tenants, and parking for both the mall and for the Hy-Vee grocery store further north, Steve Geifman, president, said.
Regarding another development in the area, Geifman said that construction of a new Governor's Pub & Grill is rapidly underway by its owner at 3610 Tanglewood Road.
Once that is finished and open, the existing Governor's at Middle and Devils Glen roads will be torn down and a new Hy-Vee gasoline station and convenience store will be built, Geifman said.
The existing Governor's is about 2,900-square-feet, while the new location will be 9,200 square feet, according to city documents.
The new location is expected to open in early winter, Geifman said. "It is something the Quad-Cities is really going to love. It will be unique and different."